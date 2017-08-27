Dera violence: Disbelief turns into grief as man finds 21-yr-old son dead with bullet wounds at hospital

Family members with the body of Dera follower who died during clash, outside the Civil hospital in Panchkula on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia) Family members with the body of Dera follower who died during clash, outside the Civil hospital in Panchkula on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia)

DISBELIEF TURNED into grief for the father of 21-year-old Manish Kumar when his body in the mortuary of Sector 6 was not identified in the morning, leaving a ray of hope that he was still alive. After not finding him at PGI and at GMCH-32 as well, Surinder Kumar returned to Panchkula and broke down when the doctor called out saying the body of one Manish Kumar had come from Chandigarh.

Surinder had claimed that Manish, a college student of Karnal, was not a follower of the Dera chief like nobody in his family was, but he had been taken to Panchkula by his friends. Even the most hard hearted would have melted seeing the condition of Surinder, who kept shuttling between Panchkula and Chandigarh hospitals with an Aadhaar card of Manish in his hands, asking everybody if they had seen his son. The family kept trying the phone at night but nobody picked up. In the morning when the phone was found switched off and they got to know about the violence, they reached Panchkula around 10 am.

“Wo gum gaya hai… dhund rahe hain.. dost Panchkula le aaye the usse ki koi function hai… ,” said Surinder, his hands trembling. When a nurse told him to check the mortuary on the third floor, he sent his relative Balinder with the picture as he did not have the courage to do so. Relative Balinder returned with a sigh of relief. “He isn’t there…he must be among the injured,” he told Surinder. Later, while trying to locate where the injured Dera followers or other patients were kept, they rushed to PGI at GMCH-32.

At 5.20 pm, they came back to the general hospital at Sector 6 again and Surinder said, “Aapko mila hamara beta…sab ghoom liya…nahi hai wo wahan.” When the man was told by a police official that bodies from Chandigarh had reached Panchkula now, Surinder and Balinder broke down seeing Manish, who had suffered a bullet injury. The bodies of those who died in the violence were lying on beds and identified by a number at a temporary mortuary created by converting the private ward in the C Block on the third floor of general hospital at Sector 6 on Friday night.

The Panchkula Civil Hospital has space only for four bodies in the mortuary, and on Saturday morning, the 17 bodies that came to the hospital on Friday night, plus those that arrived from PGIMER, were all kept in this ward. The identification process began early Saturday morning. The phones that were ringing through the night in their pockets had discharged, and the first task of the day for the investigating officers was to recharge the phones. Except the board of doctors that had to conduct the post-mortem, nobody was allowed inside. With an estimate of 30 bodies, every doctor had to conduct three post-mortems.

