Dera violence: Death toll climbs to 30 in Panchkula

A relative of a Dera follower who died in the violence outside the Civil Hospital in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) A relative of a Dera follower who died in the violence outside the Civil Hospital in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

THE AREA near Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Sector 3 and HAFED roundabout at Sector 5 were the epicentre of violence that rocked Panchkula on Friday. Both the locations are approximately within a two-kilometre radius of the CBI court where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was held guilty of rape. A total of 30 people were shot dead by armed forces in the violent police-public clash in Panchkula. Out of these, at least 24 bodies were found at these two places. The other six bodies were found in the residential areas of sectors 2 and 21.

Tau Devi Lal Stadium, located barely 200 metres from NH-22 (Zirakpur-Kalka stretch), was also designated as a “jail” by the state government to keep people whom police thought of detaining as preventive arrests. The area around this stadium also witnessed maximum damage. The agitated mob vandalised Hotel Holiday Inn and Gymkhana Club at Sector 3 that was followed by police action.

Tear gas was first used by the armed forces in this area. Simultaneously, the unruly crowd of Dera followers went on the rampage near HAFED building at Sector 5. The mob torched a large number of media vehicles and even vandalised government buildings in the area. Within minutes of firing tear gas at Sector 3, armed forces opened fire there. Moments later, the same happened near the HAFED building. Bodies were seen lying on roadsides after the mob dispersed. Ambulances were called by the police to ferry the bodies to nearby hospitals. At least a dozen were declared dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital.

As police and paramilitary used force to disperse the mob, the agitators got into the residential area of sectors 2 and 4. As they went out of control, the armed forces opened fire on them. At least three were shot dead at Sector 2, a residential area. Police also found a body at Sector 21, although no firing took place there. “There is a possibility that the person killed was hit at Sector 3 (across the road) and succumbed to death while trying to run,” a police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

On Saturday, forensic teams collected scattered pieces of evidence from all these locations where the bodies were recovered. Blood samples were also collected from the spots. A staff member at Holiday Inn, requesting anonymity, said, “Three bodies, including that of a woman and a boy, were found lying in the bushes near our hotel. We have informed police about it.” Later, the woman’s body was identified as that of Nimbo Devi, a resident of Haryana’s Jind district, and the boy as Buggi (15) of Malout, Punjab. Six other bodies were found along the Zirakpur-Panchkula highway at Sector 3.

