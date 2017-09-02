Dera violence: Cops issue lookout notice against Honeypreet

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

THE HARYANA police have issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was recently convicted and sentenced in a rape case. Honeypreet is facing sedition charges for allegedly plotting Ram Rahim’s ‘escape’ bid from a court in Panchkula.

Honeypreet, who is in her 30s, had accompanied Ram Rahim when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of verdict in a rape case dating back to 2002. Honeypreet describes herself as “papa’s angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress” on social media. Honeypreet was seen with the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief in court, holding his bags, and she stayed with him as he was flown to a Rohtak jail in a special government chopper.

She also allegedly “gave a signal to (the crowds) to instigate violence” after Ram Rahim’s conviction, sources claimed. A lookout notice has also been issued against Aditya Insan, a spokesperson of Dera Sacha Sauda who is on the run. He is also charged with inciting violence after Ram Rahim’s conviction.

Another accused (sedition charges), Surender Dhiman, was arrested Thursday. Police sources said both Honeypreet and Aditya were ‘in the know’ about what Ram Rahim’s followers would do if he was pronounced guilty. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, alleged that Dhiman and Aditya had spread ‘false news’ about the ‘acquittal’ of Ram Rahim just to ‘charge up’ the mob before the pronouncement of the actual verdict.

