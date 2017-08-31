Dera verdict: Judiciary has proved that law is equal for all, says BJP councillor

Dera Verdict: BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil on Wednesday applauded the judiciary, saying it has been proved that no matter how big a person may be, law is equal for everybody. Dera Verdict: BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil on Wednesday applauded the judiciary, saying it has been proved that no matter how big a person may be, law is equal for everybody.

CITY BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil on Wednesday applauded the judiciary, saying it has been proved that no matter how big a person may be, law is equal for everybody — from top to bottom. Indicating towards Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was convicted in a rape case on August 25, the BJP councillor stood up in the House and said, “Koi kitna hi bada ho…kitna hi takatvar kyun na ho…ye saabit kar diya judges ne ki kanoon sab ke liye ek hai. Is faisle ne ek aam aadmi ka judiciary mein faith regenerate kar diya (No matter how big or powerful a person may be… the judiciary has proved that the law is the same for everybody. The decision has reinstated the common man’s faith in the judiciary).”

The BJP councillor said everybody lauds the judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for their timely intervention and making observations which helped in saving the city. “For the first time, other than legislatives and executives, the third pillar, judiciary, played an equal role in controlling such a situation. The judges kept watching the entire scenario from time to time,” he said, adding, “Mobocracy pe democracy ki jeet hui hai.”

While all other BJP councillors kept mum initially, they later clapped when Moudgil took the name of the judges of the High Court who took cognisance of law and order beforehand. While speaking on the situation of safety in Chandigarh, Moudgil further stated, “We all are really lucky that our Chandigarh administration was so alert and watchful over the incident, that they helped save our Chandigarh from that situation. Chandigarh ko bacha liya…”

Mayor Asha Jaswal was full of praise for the media. She said the efforts of mediapersons, who were on the spot during Ram Rahim’s incident, were commendable. “The way the media stood there courageously is appreciable. I know they have suffered losses because of the damage and hope it is sorted out timely,” she added.

