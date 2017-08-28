Police removed most barricades and concertina wires but people still wary in Panchkula

Army trucks patrol Panchkula on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Army trucks patrol Panchkula on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Three days after violence by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, the city seemed slowly returning to normalcy on Sunday. Police removed most barricades and concertina wires which were installed at many places. The markets in the city also remained open with people coming out to buy essential items including milk and vegetables. Army trucks were, however, seen patrolling on the city roads in the evening. Army took a round of the roads leading towards the district court.

All petrol pumps were also opened on Sunday. The residents also came out of their homes and moved freely as the police nakas were also removed. Nakas, however, stay at all the entry points of the city. Paramilitary personnel were seen sitting at the Bella Vista chowk, but they removed the barricades from and the concertina wires. The traffic movement at the HAFED chowk — the epicenter of the violence was also normal. The administration also cleared all the burnt vehicles from the spot.

The security outside the civil hospital in Sector 6 was, however, tight and the paramilitary force was deputed though there was no restriction to the movement of the people in the hospital. The gates of the housing societies also remained open throughout the day unlike the last two days. With the sentencing of the dera chief scheduled for Monday, there are some concerns among residents of the violence returning. Rakesh Aggarwal, President of RWA Sector 12 said, “People are still in fear as all that happened on verdict day was something the people of Panchkula have never witnessed.”

Even though the sentence is to be pronounced at Rohtak, Panchkula residents remain apprehensive. “Dera followers are in different states and cities, if they could go lawless at other cities after the verdict was announced in Panchkula, they can probably do vice versa,” he said. Another, President of RWS Sector 2, Col (retd) SK Chopra said: “Yesm there are some people still in fear for whatever happened and are doubtful if the same violence takes place again, but many are quite relaxed now as with the army is deployed here.”

The Army held at least three flag marches at different locations in Panchkula on Sunday. A resident of Sector 2, Anil Mahajan whose car was damaged by rampaging dera followers said, “There is heavy deployment in city, I hope things are under control.”

