Dera Sacha Sauda’s vehicle found abandoned

A vehicle registered in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda was on Tuesday found abandoned near Bargat Jatan village here, the police said. A walkie-talkie set, batons, three bottles, four plastic pipes, with a smell of petrol, and body protector jacket from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg said. A police team seized the vehicle from the spot after receiving information about the abandoned vehicle, he said.

Documents recovered from the vehicle revealed that the car was registered in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, he said. Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SP said. Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was yesterday sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a CBI courtfor raping two of his disciples in 2002.

The conviction of the sect head on August 25 was followed by violence which claimed 32 lives in Panchkula and six in Sirsa, besides leaving over 260 injured.

