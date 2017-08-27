Sack Haryana CM, impose President’s rule: Opposition

‘Shameful surrender for politics of vote needs to be condemned by all’ ‘Shameful surrender for politics of vote needs to be condemned by all’

The Congress on Saturday called the Manohar Lal Khattar government inefficient and incompetent in dealing with large-scale violence in the state by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state. Other opposition parties such as the CPI(M), BSP and the CPI also sought immediate dismissal of the Khattar government.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the BJP’s decision not the replace the CM shows “utter arrogance, the infallibility notion that we can do no wrong and how dare anybody in this country question us.”

Demanding Khattar’s dismissal, the CPI(M) Politburo said a statement, “Despite having knowledge and widespread apprehension of trouble and violence, the BJP government and the chief minister of Haryana did not take adequate preventive measures. This serious dereliction of duty by the state government created a situation of complete breakdown of law and order.”

The Congress party said that despite having information about assembly of thousands of Dera followers in Panchkula, both the Haryana government and the Centre remained “spectators for the last six-seven days”.

“We exhort the Prime Minister to do his raj dharma without fear or favour by immediately promulgating President’s Rule (by) removing this incompetent Chief Minister,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the state cabinet to own moral responsibility and resign. If the Khattar government does not quit, Hooda said, the Centre should impose President’s Rule.

In Hyderabad, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told the media, “They have horribly failed. So, Khattar should not continue as the chief minister of Haryana.”

In a statement issued in Lucknow, BSP chief Mayawati expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in Haryana after Dera followers went on a rampage and said, “The Khattar government should be immediately dismissed for its absolute laxity and involvement leading to large-scale violence…. This kind of shameful surrender for politics of vote needs to be condemned by all.”

In Delhi, Singhvi told the media, “(The Centre has) to anticipate, to convey the best intelligence inputs and mobilise — not to watch, but to mobilise — paramilitary and military forces if necessary, because it is an insult to the sovereignty of India… you have failed to show any nationalism,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App