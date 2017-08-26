Dera violence: Capt blames Khattar for law & order breakdown

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh outside district court in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh outside district court in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday hit out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar accusing government of the neighbouring state of allowing security situation to deteriorate in wake of the Dera chief Gumeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case.

“As an administrator, I would not have allowed such a large crowd to gather. It is difficult to control a large hysterical crowd once it is allowed to accumulate. Preventive and precautionary measures should have been taken in time. It was the responsibility of any state government to maintain law and order,” Amarinder said in a statement on Friday.

A government statement called it a clear case of abdication of responsibility by the Haryana government and an attempt by the BJP to politicise the issue by blaming Punjab for the concentration of Dera supporters in Punjab.

“The trouble could have been averted had dera supporters been stopped from aggregating in one place. The Haryana government should have stopped trains and buses from reaching Panchkula, just as Punjab had done,” he said.

The government release said the Punjab government was in control of the situation in the state, with the Chief Minister personally monitoring the situation.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, said the state had taken all steps to prevent any untoward incident and would not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate at any cost. He urged the people of Punjab not to panic or get swayed by rumours as the situation was under control, barring minor incidents in some areas. The situation in Punjab was under control, with only a few sporadic incidents reported from some areas, he said.

While he expressed the hope that the situation would be controlled by Saturday morning, the Chief Minister said the dera supporters were resorting to violence while on their way back to their homes from Panchkula, said the

statement.

