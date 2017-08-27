Dera Sacha Sauda’s political clout: Not a win in polls to show

At Dera Sacha Sauda two days before Friday’s verdict. (Source: Express Photo) At Dera Sacha Sauda two days before Friday’s verdict. (Source: Express Photo)

It’s widely believed that Dera Sacha Sauda followers have potential to swing election results. The belief is aided by the fact that politicians make a beeline to the dera before the voting day in every election. Surprisingly, facts do not support the theory that the dera support is crucial for poll victory.

2007 Punjab Assembly polls

Dera had openly supported Congress. It was the first time that the dera openly supported any political party in elections. Dera was supposed to be strongest in Malwa region of Punjab where Congress managed to win 37 out of the total 67 seats. It was the best ever performance by Congress in Malwa. The credit, however, also went to then Congress CM Captain Amarinder Singh who had launched BT cotton for Malwa farmers, which proved quite profitable for the region in initial years. SAD, rejected by Dera, did not lag behind much and won 29 out of the 67 seats in Malwa. The finally formed the government in state by winning more seats in Majha and Doaba regions. In 2017, Dera openly supported SAD, but Congress formed the government.

Aftermath

The bitter taste of 2007 election results and the aftermath, in which dera head Ram Rahim angered the Akal Takht after he dressed up allegedly like Gobind Singh, the dera was forced to keep its cards close to its chest during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In run-up to 2012 Assembly elections, dera head’s close relative and former Congress MLA Harmander Singh Jassi organised a rally for his party’s CM candidate Captain Amarinder Singh in Bathinda city. Jassi’s daughter is married to son of the dera Head. Hailing dera followers, Captain offered ‘tit for tat’ justice for alleged atrocities committed on dera followers during the Akali regime. He also visited the dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Besides, Sikh hardliners also accused the then Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and his family of striking a hidden pact with dera to get its votes. However, the ruling Badal family never asked for votes from dera publicly in the 2012 Assembly elections fearing a backclash from Sikhs. In the end, SAD formed the government in the state in 2012. Jassi himself lost by 8,000 votes from Bathinda (Urban) constituency. Jassi again lost in 2014 by-election from Talwndi Sabo and then finished third from Maur parliamentary constituency in 2017.

2017 Punjab elections

It was the second time in Punjab when dera publicly announced political support to any party for Assembly elections. Even though SAD was facing fire for allegedly failing to control the drug trade in the state, the Ram Rahim’s dera, which claims to fight drug addiction, decided to support the SAD-BJP alliance. Once again, in Malwa, where dera is supposed to have a strong presence, SAD could win only eight seats while BJP won just one. After the election results were out, SAD leaders in Majha, where dera followers are negligible, reportedly told party president Sukhbir Singh Badal that Sikh votes shifted to Congress in reaction to the open dera support extended for SAD.

2014 Haryana polls

After seven years of silence on its political choice, the dera once again made its support public and bet on BJP in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections. However, the party won only 7 of the 26 seats in western Haryana where the dera’s effect was supposed to be strongest. BJP candidates not only lost in western Haryana but also trailed by big margin. BJP won no seat in 100-km radius of Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa. In more embarrassment for dera chief Ram Rahim, BJP candidate also lost from the village where he had himself voted along with his family for BJP. With no dera support, BJP had led in 52 Assembly seats during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.

