Dera mouthpiece Sach Kahoon holds fort, attacks media

Amid the crackdown on Dera Sacha Sauda, dera’s mouthpiece Sach Kahoon is at pains to defend the dera while criticising the media for reporting “unauthentic” allegations regarding the sect.

Even as security forces were preparing to enter the Sirsa dera premises on Friday morning, Sach Kahoon, in its today’s online edition, carried a lead story titled “Media Ka Manviyta Par Kalanknama”, which alleged that TV channels were misguiding viewers in the name of a “Gufa” inside the dera. “Many media channels are showing a way leading to an MSG Resort building as a Gufa despite the dera chairperson clarifying that the Gufa was named after a building which is now called Terawas,” the report says.

The dera mouthpiece also attempts to clarify its position on allegations of human organs smuggling. “Dera followers donate bodies of their relatives to the dera which are taken away by medical colleges after adopting due process. Such bodies are not brought to the dera,” it says in the report.

Sach Kahoon also published an interview of dera chairperson Vipassana Insan, touching every aspect related to the controversy surrounding the dera, ranging from the violence at Panchkula, “trade of eyes” and armed training inside the dera. “The allegations of trade in eyes are totally baseless. The dera has brought light in the lives of thousands of people since 1996 and you can ask those people,” Vipassana tells the mouthpiece in reply to a question, while denying any armed training inside the dera.

However, Sach Kahoon withdrew its Thursday’s edition from its official website after a controversy over its admission that “human remains were buried in the sect’s premises”.

Dera officials associated with Sach Kahoon said the mouthpiece was still being published from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. However, its publication from Sirsa was suspended on August 25 when dera followers went on the rampage after Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case.

“The newspaper staff are working from Noida and it is being published without any problem. However, its copies are not being circulated in Sirsa these days,” said a dera official. “The newspaper is being published for the past more than 15 years. We also publish an English Daily “Saying Truth”,” said the official.

The online edition of the Sach Kahoon mentions that the newspaper is being published from Delhi and Uttarakhand also.

