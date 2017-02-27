Dera double murder: Killer looked at CCTV camera, fired in air

A grab of the killer taken from the CCTV footage. Express A grab of the killer taken from the CCTV footage. Express

The father-son duo, both followers of Dera Sacha Sauda who were killed late on Saturday, were shot dead within a span of eight seconds, with the entire crime being executed in 22 seconds, CCTV footage of the incident procured by police has revealed. One of the attackers is seen looking into the camera and firing in the air after pumping bullets into the victims.

He is also seen uttering some words while looking into the camera. Satpal Sharma (65) and his son Ramesh (35) were shot dead inside the canteen of Naam Charcha Ghar of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda in village Jaghera of sub-division Payal of Ludhiana.

A large number of Dera followers briefly blocked the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway in the evening demanding immediate arrest of the assailants. They were pacified by senior Punjab Police officers and made to clear the highway. Although the postmortem was conducted Sunday morning, the last rites were yet to be performed.

Asked if the crime was fallout of enmity between some Sikh community members and Dera followers, SSP Satinder Khanna said, “It is a sensitive issue and we are yet to reach any conclusion on motive. The priority is to get the cremation done peacefully.”

In the CCTV footage two men, with their faces covered, are seeing stopping a Splendor motorbike on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Highway, opposite the Dera Naam Charcha Ghar. With pistols in hand, both then barge into the canteen from its highway entrance. In eight seconds, they pump bullets into the victims. The crime is completed in 22 seconds with the attackers speeding away.

While one attacker is clearly seen in the footage, he is not identifiable as his face is covered. A police source said, “We are also scanning CCTVs along the highway to see if there was a recce. Bike’s number is yet to be traced. The way it was executed proves a recce was done.”

“It was a well-planned murder because the killers knew exactly which day the duo would be there to do sewa in the canteen. No one heard the gunshots and it was hours later that their bodies were found,” added the source.

The SSP added: “Six rounds were fired from .32 bore pistols…The post-mortem was conducted Sunday. Satpal suffered three bullet injuries, while Ramesh had two.”