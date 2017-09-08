Dera HQ search operation live updates: Paramilitary forces enter Ram Rahim’s premises in Sirsa

Dera headquarters search operation Live updates: Security forces enter inside Dera headquarters in Sirsa. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Dera headquarters search operation Live updates: Security forces enter inside Dera headquarters in Sirsa. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Heavy security was deployed at the main entrance to Dera Sacha Sauda at Satnaam Chowk headquarters in Sirsa district of Haryana on Friday ahead of search operations inside the Dera. According to news agency ANI, at least 41 paramilitary companies, 4 army columns, police of 4 districts, 1 SWAT team and one dog squad have been deployed for the search operation. Curfew has been imposed in the areas surrounding the Dera headquarters. The curfew reportedly will not be relaxed till the search operation is completed.

The order for the search operation was given by Punjab and Haryana High Court, which asked retired sessions judge A K S Panwar to submit a detailed report on the Dera in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing. The 700-acre walled compound will be sanitised by state machinery Panwar’s supervision.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters search operation Live updates:

9:12 am: Here is a quick reminder of the events that took place after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh last month: A CBI court in Panchkula pronounced the self-styled godman as guilty in a rape case on August 25. Following the ruling, violence broke out in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. At least 39 people died while several others were injured in the violence protest carried out by Dera followers. Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed Khattar govt the next day and described its inaction as “a political surrender to allure vote bank.” The High Court further also said that the sect will have to compensate for the losses caused in the protest and asked the sect to submit a list of its priorities. Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

9:10 am: JCB machine is entering Dera headquarters in Sirsa. Authorities have also called for 10 blacksmiths inside the headquarters as the search continues, news agency ANI reported.

9:00 am: According to officials, personnel from anti-bomb squad and 40 commandos of the “Special Weapons and Tactics” (SWAT) team and dog squad will also be deployed. CRPF, Sashastra Seema Bal, Rapid Action Force and BSF teams are also employed in Sirsa. Officials further added that aerial surveillance will be maintained during the sanitisation.

8:40 am: The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and overseen by retired District and Sessions Judge, A K S Panwar, who was appointed as court commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. Media teams will not be allowed to access the sanitsation process, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu told news agency PTI. “We have formed a strategy and are hopeful that the sanitisation process will be conducted in a smooth manner. The Dera management too has expressed willingness to cooperate with the local administration and police during the investigation,” he said.

8:31 am: According to reports, bomb squad is also accompanying officials and security personnel inside inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa for search operation. See visuals:

Haryana: Bomb Squad is also accompanying officials and security personnel inside #DeraSachaSauda HQ in Sirsa for search operation. pic.twitter.com/4MKGbR71QD — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

8:25 am: As the security forces will sanitise the 700-acre Dera headquarters, all eyes are on the mystery surrounding the “gufa” where the Dera chief used to reside in the sect’s headquarters. The so-called “gufa” is the place where the dera chief raped two women followers 18 years ago. Around 10 years ago, the Dera chief had changed the “gufa’s” name to “Tera Vaas (Your home)”, owing to the controversy the name might elicit. Read More

8:15 am: Vipassana Insan, a Dera spokesperson told reporters that the sect has always followed the law. Speaking to ANI on the on-going search operation in Dera’s Sirsa headquarters, Vipassana said, “Dera has always followed law. Appeal followers to maintain peace.”

7:50 am: Security forces along with officials enter premises of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to conduct search operation, news agency ANI reported.

Sirsa: Security personnel & concerned officials entered premises of #DeraSachaSauda HQ to conduct search as ordered by Punjab & Haryana HC pic.twitter.com/YST6xgiBVs — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

7:45 am: Curfew has been imposed in areas surrounding the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The curfew is expected to continue till the search operations are concluded.a

7:30 am: Security deployed at the main entrance to Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

