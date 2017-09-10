Search operation at Dera headquarter in Sirsa 99% complete on third day, says official

Sirsa: Vehicles of the search team move towards Dera Sacha Sauda on the second day of the search operations inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo Sirsa: Vehicles of the search team move towards Dera Sacha Sauda on the second day of the search operations inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo

The search operation inside the Dera Sacha Sauda premises in Sirsa entered its third day on Sunday amidst heavy security deployed around the headquarter. Search operation at the headquarter in Sirsa has been completed by 99 per cent said state Information and Public Relations Department Deputy Director Satish Mehra.

The exercise is being conducted amid tight security by police and paramilitary personnel, besides senior officials of various government departments. On the first two days of the search operation, several things were found from the Dera headquarter.

An illegal explosives factory, plastic cash tokens and a luxury vehicle estimated to be around Rs 1 crore are some of the things discovered in the first two days of a massive search operation inside the 700-acre Dera Sacha Sauda complex in Sirsa district of Haryana.

Sirsa: A Lexus car, without number plate, found at Dera Sacha Sauda during a search operation being taken out by police in Sirsa on Friday. PTI Photo Sirsa: A Lexus car, without number plate, found at Dera Sacha Sauda during a search operation being taken out by police in Sirsa on Friday. PTI Photo

On the first day, few computers, Rs 12,000 in cash, hard disks and demonetised currency worth Rs 7,000 was also recovered, sources had told The Indian Express. The plastic cash tokens recovered were used as “parallel currency” in markets nearby the Dera complex. Police also located the so-called “gufa”, where Dera chief Ram Rahim stayed. “There was a pathway connecting the girls’ hostel to this building. This pathway has now been blocked,” an administrative officer said.

On the first day of search operation conducted by the police and paramilitary forces, which lasted for nearly 10 hours, unlabeled Ayurvedic medicines and an OB van were also found apart from the Lexus car without number plates.

Sirsa: Police with recovered cartons of firecrackers and explosive materials from the Dera premises in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo Sirsa: Police with recovered cartons of firecrackers and explosive materials from the Dera premises in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo

Five boys were also found in a residential colony inside the complex. Two of these boys are minors. One of them, aged seven, is from Kaithal town of Haryana, while another, aged twelve, is from a locality in Sirsa town. One of the motives behind the search operation is to ascertain the total worth of Dera assets across the state of Haryana. While the Haryana government is still calculating it, preliminary assessments project the net worth of assets across Haryana to be at least Rs 1,100 crore. Punjab government estimates Dera’s assets in the state to be worth Rs 53 crore.

Sirsa: Police with recovered 85 cartons of firecrackers and explosive materials from the Dera premises in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo Sirsa: Police with recovered 85 cartons of firecrackers and explosive materials from the Dera premises in Sirsa on Saturday. PTI Photo

The 700-acre complex also houses a heart-shaped multi-specialty hospital, a luxury resort housed in a ship-shaped structure and an international school with towers sculpted like aeroplanes — all of these painted in bright hues of orange, purple and green. This complex has been conceptualised and designed by the Dera chief.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd