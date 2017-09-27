Dera Sacha Sauda: HC asks ED and Income Tax Department to look into allegations of money laundering

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy)

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department to look into the allegations of money laundering in the functioning of the Dera Sacha Sauda. A full bench of the High Court also asked the Haryana government to look into a media report stating that successive governments have extended favours to the group in facilitating the constructions in the Sirsa-based Dera.

High Court also asked the Haryana government to clear its stand that whether any movable property was removed from the Sirsa-based Dera before the inspection carried out by the Court Commissioner. The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have also been asked to establish their respective tribunals to look into the claims of damages of properties received from various claimants.

The High Court also directed the Haryana police Special Investigation Team to look into the FIRs registered in Sirsa in the cases of missing persons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App