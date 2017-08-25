Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE updates: Amid tight security, Dera chief to appear before court at 2.45 pm

Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE updates: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to appear before court at 2.45 pm (File) Ram Rahim rape case verdict LIVE updates: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to appear before court at 2.45 pm (File)

Heavy security is deployed in Punjab and Haryana ahead of a Panchkula court’s verdict on a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The Haryana government imposed an indefinite curfew in Sirsa on Thursday night as a precautionary measure and a 72-hour ban on mobile internet services, except voice calls. Ram Rahim, who confirmed his appearance in court, also appealed to his followers to maintain peace and return home.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Ram Rahim, accused of raping two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers), in 2002 and the case came to trial in 2008. On the last day of the hearing, the court had directed him to appear before it at 2.45 pm on Friday — when the verdict is likely to be announced.

Follow LIVE updates on the Ram Rahim rape case verdict:

8.55 am: Following the trial, the complainant had alleged, “My life has changed after I gave the statement. I can’t move freely. There is danger to my life. I am also apprehensive about lives of my family members. Nothing can happen in the dera without permission of the ‘Baba’ because of his terror. I have heard that if somebody speaks against the Guru, he should be lynched. The followers take his preachings as message of God. The dera chief gives money to followers if they influence their relatives and others to join the dera”. Read more here.

8.49 am: To recap the developments in the case: A case of sexual exploitation was registered against Ram Rahim in 2002, based on anonymous letters alleging the sect head had raped two women followers. The trial began in 2008. The CBI was able to track down the two sadhvis, who deposed in court. The verdict of this will be read today.

8.36 am: Tens of thousands of people have assembled in Panchkula ahead of the verdict, which is likely to be read at 2.45 pm. Over 15,000 paramilitary personnel are deployed in both Punjab and Haryana as a precautionary measure, while the local police are on high alert and watching the situation on ground and on social media. WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter are being monitored to ensure fake news is not circulated. The Centre has assured help to the two state governments.

8.30 am: Welcome to our live blog on a CBI court’s verdict on a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

