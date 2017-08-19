Ahead of verdict in rape case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, police firm up security plans

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (Files) Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (Files)

Different wings of the Chandigarh Police on Friday held a series of meetings in view of the verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh scheduled to be announced on August 25 by a special court of CBI in Panchkula. Senior police officers have already cancelled leave of all the police personnel and called those on leave back except women cops who are on maternity leave, till further orders which will be issued after August 25.

All sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) attended meetings of their SHOs to make a foolproof strategy. The members of local intelligence wings were put on high alert and a special monitoring cell was formed to coordinate with the Haryana Police and Punjab Police. Police sources said a plan was being chalked out to seal Chandigarh’s borders on the verdict day.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu, who was in Panchkula for inaugurating the woman police station of Panchkula police on Friday, said, “A total of 35 companies of reserve battalions have been demanded from the Centre for deploying throughout Haryana in view of the upcoming verdict in the rape case against the head of Dera Sacha Sauda. The entire Haryana Police has been put on high alert.”

On August 17, a special CBI court in Panchkula reserved its verdict in the controversial rape case against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief for August 25. The Dera head was told to appear before the court at 2.30 pm on August 25. The date was announced by the court after the completion of arguments in the case.

