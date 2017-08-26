Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Haryana govt suspends Panchkula DCP, law officer sacked for accompanying Dera head

Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Express photo) Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. (Express photo)

Facing intense scrutiny from the Opposition over the violence following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Haryana government on Saturday suspended the Panchkula DCP, even as the situation in the state remained tense but under control. The death toll has risen to 32 in the violence and arson, which witnessed Dera Sacha Sauda followers wreaking havoc on the streets, damaging at least 100 government and private vehicles, four government buildings and also targeting the equipment of media personnel. Over 250 others were also injured in the incident, including policemen.

The Haryana government subsequently sought to clarify its stance, alleging that a “defective” order by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Panchkula led the crowd to swell in the district. “Yes, there was a lapse and that why we have suspended DCP Panchkula,” Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said, while pointing out that the prohibitory order issued by the officer only prohibited carrying of weapons and not a gathering of five or more persons. An official order said that IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government today sacked state’s deputy advocate general for “accompanying” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after his conviction. The state government terminated the services of DAG Gurdas Salwara on the recommendations of Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan. The action from the AG office came in the wake of a video clip purportedly showing the DAG in lawyer’s robes carrying a suitcase of the Dera head after his conviction by a CBI court in Panchkula yesterday.

While 28 people were killed in Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, two deaths had been reported in Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. “Two more deaths have occurred today. The death toll has increased to four,” a hospital control room official in Sirsa was quoted as saying by PTI. The quantum of his sentence has been scheduled to be pronounced on Monday.

Divulging details on the casualties, Baldev Raj Mahajan, Haryana’s Advocate General, told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there have been “thirty-two casualties in the state of Haryana out of which 28 are in Panchkula”. He added that out of 28 dead bodies (Panchkula), one has been identified. “The remaining so far remained unidentified. Arrests of as many as 524 persons have been made in Panchkula, 24 vehicles have been seized, five pistols with 79 rounds; besides, 2 rifles with 52 rounds were recovered. Moreover, iron rods, ‘dandas’, hockey sticks and ten petrol bombs were also recovered,” he said.

“Eight FIRs have been registered in Panchkula. The details of FIRs registered at other places would be furnished,” Mahajan told the court during a special hearing.

Meanwhile, the Army stated that it has no immediate plan of entering Dera Sacha Sauda sect headquarters in Sirsa, adding that it was instead focusing on maintaining law and order. “There is no plan so far to enter the Dera headquarters here. We are focusing on maintenance of law and order presently,” General Officer Commanding (GOC), 33 Armoured Division, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia told reporters in Sirsa. The Army also appealed the Dera followers to leave the complex.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to take stoke of the security situation in the country, particularly Haryana, and was informed that the situation in the state was under control, officials said.

Ram Rahim’s ‘Z-plus’ security cover was withdrawn after he was convicted of raping two women between 1999 and 2001, said Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi. “The moment he was arrested yesterday, his ‘Z plus’ security cover stood automatically withdrawn,” Dhesi told mediapersons in Chandigarh. “He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was being an air conditioner, there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have,” he added. Dhesi also said two cases of sedition have also been registered against the Dera chief’s followers.

HC castigates BJP-ruled Haryana govt over deadly violence

Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the deadly violence, saying it had “surrendered” before the followers of Ram Rahim for “political considerations”. The court slammed state Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan and held Chief Minister ML Khattar responsible for protecting the Dera Sacha Sauda. “You [state government] have been misleading [us]. There has been a sea difference between administrative and political decisions. Administrative decisions were paralysed because of political decisions. You have placed a DCP under suspension, but was he the only person responsible for all this? Are you trying to tell us that?,” the HC asked AG Mahajan.

“CM is the Home Minister. Why have you allowed people to assemble for seven days. CM is protecting them,” the HC had observed.

The court also directed the state government to make necessary arrangements for the special CBI judge to be flown to the Rohtak district jail for hearing on the quantum of sentence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on Monday.

