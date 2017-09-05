Dera violence: Seven held by Sangrur police

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

The Sangrur police on Monday claimed to have arrested the mastermind of violence in Malwa following the guilty verdict for Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case on August 25. The alleged mastermind has been identified as Duni Chand of Sherpur village in Sangrur. According to police, Rs 1.7 lakh was found on Duni Chand, who was one of the seven members of a group tasked by the dera to spread violence in the state if verdict went against Ram Rahim. Police said other members too have been arrested from Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar.

According to Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Duni Chand held meetings in Punjab as well as in Sirsa with one Rakesh Sat Brahmchari, a close aide of Ram Rahim, and organised groups of youths asking them to spread violence in case of an adverse verdict for the dera chief.

So far, 22 motorcycles, 3 cars and 3 jeeps used in violence have also been seized by the Sangrur police. Across Punjab, nearly 200 people have been arrested in different cases related to Dera violence, of which 59 are from Sangrur.

