Dera follower ‘ends life’ in Ambala jail, probe ordered

A 27-YEAR-OLD follower of Dera Sacha Sauda allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself about 10 am in Ambala jail on Sunday. Ravinder Kumar was arrested by the Panchkula police in connection with the violence that erupted post-conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula on August 25.

Kumar was facing a criminal case, registered at Sector 5 police station here, on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, damaging public property and assault. After his arrest from Panchkula, he was subsequently lodged in Ambala jail.

He allegedly committed suicide in Central Jail, Ambala. The jail authorities have ordered a judicial probe since he died in judicial custody. He was a native of Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh and was part of a group of young men who had come to Panchkula for participating in the protest against the Dera chief’s conviction.

Jail officials told Chandigarh Newsline that Kumar committed suicide in the washroom of his barrack where he was lodged. He used a piece of cloth to hang himself.

Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal said, “Family members of Ravinder have been informed about his death. A judicial probe has been ordered by the jail authorities. We have videotaped the scene of incident, where Kumar allegedly committed suicide. A post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted by a panel of doctors.”

Kumar’s body was spotted by one of his fellow inmates who too was arrested in the same case and was lodged in the same barrack as the victim.

According to the Ambala police, Kumar’s family members had met him in the jail two days ago.

