Dera violence: One more held, sent to police custody

The Panchkula police has arrested another man for allegedly inciting violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25. The accused has been identified as Govind, a resident of Ramsara village in Fatehbaad district of Haryana. On Sunday, he was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.

According to the police, Govind was present at the Hafed Chowk where Dera followers torched vehicles and indulged in violence. It was after a vernacular daily carried Govind’s picture along with five Dera followers that he was arrested by the police from Zirakpur on Saturday.

On the day of violence, Govind was along with Aditya Insan, Dera’s spokesperson, and four others who have already been booked by the Panchkula police under sedition charges. Three key functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda have already been arrested in this connection by the police.

