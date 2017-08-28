Thanks on lips, Amarinder tours Malwa to motivate forces

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with police personnel deployed in Bathinda on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with police personnel deployed in Bathinda on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday visited several areas in Punjab’s Malwa region to boost the morale of security forces deployed to check violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers. Shaking hands with Punjab Police and central forces’ personnel and patting their backs while distributing fruits and cold drinks, Amarinder’s day-long tour to say “thank you” began from Mansa.

‘“You have done a good job’, the Chief Minister said after shaking hands with me and patting my back. I feel motivated,” said sub-inspector Sunil Kumar of Mansa police station. For the past 13 days, Kumar has been been deployed at Mansa Chowk.

CRPF sub-inspector Surjit Singh, deployed at Maur Mandi Chowk in Bathinda, too felt elated when the Chief Minister came and handed him a fruit basket. Surjit later distributed the fruits among his colleagues. During his Maur Mandi stop, Amarinder made it a point to approach and appreciate women personnel on duty for their work.

He also met security personnel at Kotshamir and ITI Chowk in Bathinda, apart from going to the Income Tax office in Mansa, where cars had been burnt by miscreants. He also visited railway stations in Balluana village and Malaut, which were targed by Dera supporters.

Talking to mediapersons later, the Chief Minister said: “We are not going to give any compensation to the persons who died in the clash which happened in Panchkula. They had gone to break the law, compensation is given to all those who die for their country or if someone dies in an accident.”

In Punjab, 44 FIRs have been lodged and 48 people have been arrested over different incidents of violence.

The police told the Chief Minister that all those arrested were linked to the Dera. Amarinder said that all deputy commissioners in Punjab had been told to compile claims for compensation by residents and send them to the government.

About the law and order arrangements in place for Monday, the Chief Minister added: “Respective deputy commissioners will decide whether to impose curfew or not. Otherwise, our forces are well prepared. They had been working hard for the past 13 days.”

About people from Punjab who had camped in Sirsa and Panchkula, he said: “The Haryana government never contacted us on this issue. Neither the DGP, nor the Chief Secretary, or anyone else. Otherwise, we ourselves were maintaining law and order in the state.”

