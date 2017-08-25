Dera chief rape case verdict: Railways cancels 89 trains in Ambala division

A statement by the Northern Railway said on Thursday that the decision had been taken in view of the “law and order situation in Haryana”. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files) A statement by the Northern Railway said on Thursday that the decision had been taken in view of the “law and order situation in Haryana”. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files)

After receiving a formal request from the Punjab and Haryana governments, the Northern Railway has decided to cancel 89 trains in the Ambala division for the next three days ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday. Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala division, told Chandigarh Newsline that no train would operate from 5 am to 5 pm between Chandigarh and Ambala on Friday.

A statement by the Northern Railway said on Thursday that the decision had been taken in view of the “law and order situation in Haryana”. The cancelled trains include express and daily passenger trains. A list issued by the Railways includes Chandigarh-Jaipur Express, Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla/Bhiwani- Kalka Himalyan Queen, Ambala Kalka, and Delhi-Kalka passenger train.

The DRM said that the Railways on Thursday afternoon received communications from both the state governments. “Earlier, we were provided one list of trains. Then more trains were added to the list. On Friday, 44 trains will be cancelled in Ambala division and more trains will remain cancelled on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

On the security arrangements made by the Railways, he said that they were closely working with the state governments for foolproof security arrangements. “Around 400-500 RPF personnel have been deployed at various places,” said Kumar.

Fares up

Travel operators in the city said due to the prevailing situation, fares of cab services had gone up. “The fare between Delhi and Chandigarh has increased to Rs 4,000. I don’t think that any cab will go to Delhi on Friday,” said Amit Kumar, owner of Sai Tour & Travels in Sector 24. He added that airfare too had increased.

