Punjab: 10 districts under curfew, Army out

Security personnel assist their colleague injured during the violence in Panchkula. Jasbir Malhi

As many as 50 incidents of arson, violence and protests were reported across Punjab after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. A government statement said of the 50 incidents, 28 were of arson where state and central offices and properties were damaged.

Punjab’s Malwa region witnessed widespread violence and chaos and by evening, curfew was imposed in 10 out of 11 districts of the region, barring Ludhiana. The districts under curfew are Sangrur, Moga, Bathinda, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Barnala, Patiala, Fazilka, and Mansa. The Punjab government has called out the Army to help maintain peace in these districts over the next 24 hours.

Nine government-run Seva Kendras, including four in Bathinda, two each in Mansa, Barnala and one in Faridkot, were attacked. Four telephone exchanges — one each in Bathinda, Muktsar, Sangrur and Barnala — were targeted. The incidents of damage involved four railway stations — two in Bathinda, one each in Ferozepur and Muktsar Sahib districts. As many as six electricity grids, one each in Mansa, Sangrur and Bathinda and three in Faridkot, were set on fire.

Two incidents of road blockades were also reported from Dirba and Ghanauri, both in Sangrur district. Attempts were made to torch four petrol pumps — two in Mansa and one each in Muktsar and Faridkot. Windowpanes of an Income Tax office in Mansa were smashed.

Punjab police arrested several Dera supporters, including a member of its state-level committee. Five Dera supporters trying to set Balluana station in Bathinda on fire were also arrested. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to people not to get provoked by rumours and respect court orders.

