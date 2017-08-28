Brothers cremated side by side, many who just went with crowd

Relatives of those killed outside the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Sunday. Sahil Walia Relatives of those killed outside the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Sunday. Sahil Walia

At least six of the 32 dead in the August 25 Panchkula violence were shot in the back, doctors who did the post-mortems at Panchkula Civil Hospital said. Many others had bullet wounds in the chest, neck and abdomen. One died of a rubber bullet wound.

Six more died in Sirsa. Post-mortems have been conducted on all 32 bodies in Panchkula, said principal medical officer Veena Singh. Only 24 have been identified so far; the profiles of 14 were published Sunday.

Name: Naveen, 25

Village: Dahola, Jind, Haryana

Family: Father, mother and a brother (also killed, identified Saturday) Occupation: Managed a golgappa stall or drove a taxi; the brothers switched between these jobs

All members of Naveen’s family were followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The father stayed at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, the two sons in Panchkula. The father too suffered injuries in the violence in Sirsa. The mother is a daily wager. Both Naveen and brother Jai Bhagwan were killed in police firing and cremated together Sunday. Jai Bhagwan had J B Insan tattooed on his arm. It was only after Naveen was identified that police realised the two were brothers.

Name: Darbara Singh, 63

Village: Gobindnagar, Patiala, Punjab

Family: Wife, three sons and

a daughter

Occupation: Retired as tubewell operator from public health department, Punjab

Son Gurjant Singh said his father, a follower of Ram Rahim, went to Panchkula because everybody from his village was going to attend a religious congregation. “Bus bhar ke jaa rahi thi gaon se… ki satsang hai… isliye Papa bhi chale gaye…,” said Gurjant. “He was a really kind-hearted person. He could never be part of anything to cause such lawlessness.”

Name: Mukesh Kumar, 20

Village: Behlal Naghar, Rajasthan

Family: Father, mother and a brother

Occupation: Daily wager

Mukesh’s uncle Lekh Ram, who had reached Panchkula to collect the body, said Mukesh was a “Dera premi” and had been told by his friends that Guruji would be giving darshan at Panchkula. “He was attending religious congregations for many years and when people said everybody is going for darshan, he accompanied them. He never had any idea there is a verdict in a rape case,” said Lekh Ram. “For about three hours, the phone kept ringing when we rang. Later it switched off. Then we got to know that several people were killed. We suspected something was wrong and we rushed here.” Mukesh’s mother has reportedly not yet been told about his death.

Name: Virender Singh, 30

Village: Dhilwan, Moga, Punjab Family: A brother

Occupation: Had a shop

Brother Sukhwinder Singh said Virender had told him he was going to attend a satsang at Panchkula. “Had he known he was being called for all this, he would have not joined. He was a follower but he was just going to attend the religious congregation. Everybody was sitting there, so he also waited thinking Ram Rahim would be giving darshan,” said Sukhwinder.

Name: Gurdeep Singh, 20

Village: Behlona, Karnal, Haryana Family: Father, mother and a brother

Occupation: B Tech student

Gurdeep’s brother came to the Panchkula hospital with a relative, Mahender Singh, to take the body. Gurdeep was a follower of the Dera chief and had come thinking there was going to be a satsang. “He suffered a bullet injury in the left side of the back,” said the investigating officer. He was identified after the police checked his phone book and found an entry marked Virende Jija and called the number.

Name: Pyare Lal, 60

Village: Gogrian, Jind, Haryana Family: Wife, two sons

Occupation: Unemployed

The Jind police have been informed about the death and they have informed his family. They will arrive Monday to collect the body.

Name: Nimbo, 40

Village: Lodhar, Jind, Haryana

Family: Husband and two sons

Occupation: Homemaker

Nimbo was identified when her family approached the police and reported her missing after she had gone to attend a supposed religious congregation of the Dera chief. She had a bullet wound. Her husband is a farmer. She had come with women from her village.

Name: Sandeep, 30

Village: Wajidkhera, Kaithal, Haryana Family: Mother, wife, two

daughters and a son

Occupation: Worked at a furniture shop

Sandeep was missing for five days, his family said. When he didn’t return, the family contacted village sarpanch Bheem Singh. Bheem told The Indian Express he got a call from the police station that Sandeep had suffered a bullet injury and died.

Name: Manish Sharma, 30

Village: Dasmesh Nagar, Patiala, Punjab

Family & occupation: Not yet clear

Name: Chander Pal, 22

Village: Dimari, Dehradun

Family & occupation: Not yet clear

