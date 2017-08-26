In morgue, 17 bodies lie unclaimed, their phones ringing through night

Body of on of the Dera Supporters after violence on the day of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim on Thursday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh Body of on of the Dera Supporters after violence on the day of verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim on Thursday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Mobile phones are ringing in the pockets of the bodies of those who died in Friday’s violence that are lying at the Panchkula civil hospital, a source at the hospital has told The Indian Express. Of the 28 people who were killed in Friday’s violence, 27 lost their lives in clashes that erupted on the streets of Panchkula and 17 bodies are in the Panchkula Civil Hospital. None of the bodies has been identified so far.

A source at the hospital said two of the bodies are of women. The youngest appears to be a boy, between 15 and 17 years old, and the oldest was likely in his ‘60s. The source said doctors have been told not to respond to the ringing phones as that would draw people to the hospital in the night despite the curfew. “We will attend to the calls on their mobile phones in the morning,” said the doctor.

A doctor, who did not wish to be identified, said all 17 had bullet injuries. Some had stone injuries as well. “There are bullet injuries in the neck, chest and back”, said the doctor. Post-mortem would be conducted once the bodies are identified, said an official. None of the victims was carrying any identity document and most were villagers dressed in kurta pyjamas.

Since 4.30 pm, a steady stream of ambulances brought scores of injured to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

When the police found it difficult to control people crowding the Emergency ward to get information on their relatives, they pushed them all out and barricaded the hospital gates.

“It was a horrific scene inside Emergency as around 100 people were lying on stretchers and many were dead. No one knew who they were and where their family members were. There was blood across the Emergency floor,” said a staff of the hospital’s sanitation department. Leave of all doctors has been cancelled for the next few days.

Over 50 policemen have also been admitted with stone injuries including two IPS officers. As many as 55 persons in critical condition have been sent to hospitals in Chandigarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App