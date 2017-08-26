Deeply distressing, condemn violence: PM Narendra Modi

Vehicles set on fire during clashes in Panchkula after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh Vehicles set on fire during clashes in Panchkula after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the violence in BJP-ruled Haryana was “deeply distressing” and appealed for peace, suggesting that the “law & order situation” under the Manohar Lal Khattar-led administration was also being “monitored”.

Before Modi tweeted about the violence, BJP leaders in Delhi fumbled when asked about the situation in Haryana. “The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary,” Modi wrote in a series of tweets on Friday evening after violence broke out in parts of Haryana.

Modi’s comments serve an indication that the Khattar government would need to pull up its socks. BJP president Amit Shah met Modi and the Haryana situation was believed to have been discussed. Party sources said the matter had “annoyed” the top leaders and may lead to a strong message to the Haryana leadership. Though the party sources played down suggestions of immediate action against Khattar, they did not rule out tough measures against the state administrative machinery.

Rattled by the Haryana developments, the BJP initially described the situation as “unfortunate” but also hailed the administration’s effort for getting the Dera Sacha Sauda chief to appear in court. Speaking to The Indian Express, Anil Jain, the party general secretary in charge of Haryana, said: “Whatever violence has happened is unfortunate. We were in touch with the Chief Minister and had roped in social organisations in advance to appeal for calm.” He then said: “Even people from the Dera appealed for calm.”

Jain praised the state government for ensuring that Ram Rahim appeared in court and was taken into custody. “This has never happened in the history of Haryana,” he said. “He (Ram Rahim) has a following in every household. You have to understand, these are not political followers, they are fanatics. Whatever happened was not unexpected but it is still unfortunate,” Jain tried to explain.

He also tried to play down the Opposition’s charge that the state government did not impose prohibitory orders in time, despite being aware that the situation could spiral out of control. “People assembled in ones and twos. They came out of bylanes, quietly assembling in the houses of relatives.”

However, other senior party leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situation was “poor optics” for the BJP across the country. “The situation looks grim,” said a senior functionary. Asked about the Haryana government’s handling of the situation, another leader said: “It’s a joke.”

But party sources pointed out that Khattar was Modi’s choice and that even BJP chief Amit Shah had been “standing firmly behind” him. Thursday’s violence is the third instance of the Haryana administration being caught unawares. In 2014, soon after Khattar took over, the police was locked in a days-long standoff with another self-styled godman, Rampal, who tried to evade court appearance. Last year, the government found itself in the cross hairs of the Jat quota agitation. “All of it has to be controlled first. There will be time later for such political talk,” Jain said.

President Kovind appeals for peace

President Ram Nath Kovind appealed for peace as violence broke out following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case on Friday. The President tweeted, “Violence and damage to public property after court verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace.”

