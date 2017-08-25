Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case, gunshots fired in Panchkula

Shortly after a special CBI court convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape in a 2002 case, more than 50 private and government vehicles were torched in Panchkula on Friday as police fired several rounds of tear gas to quell the protesting supporters of the self-styled godman. Ram Rahim Singh was accused of raping two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers), in 2002 and the case came to trial in 2008. He has denied all charges against him. The court complex, where the verdict was announced, was protected by three layers of security, with 150 personnel of Haryana Police and paramilitary forces guarding it over a radius of 200 meters. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Malout, Budhlada.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: Here are the top developments
1. More than 50 private and government vehicles torched in Panchkula. Several injured… Gunshots being fired.
2. Agitated mob barge into the government buildings in Sector 2 and 5 of Panchkula, vandalise the buildings, trying to set them on fire.
3. Curfew imposed in Punjab’s Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Malout, Budhlada
4. 10 injured in violent protests, shifted to a hospital in Sector 6 Panchkula, reports ANI.
5. Panchkula’s Special CBI Court finds Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape.
6. Quantum of sentence to be announced on August 28.
7. Army vehicles entered the court complex shortly after the verdict was pronounced.
8. Dera Sacha Sauda chief taken into custody by Haryana police after being convicted in rape case.
9. Ram Rahim Singh will likely be taken to Ambala jail. Meanwhile, Dera followers are gathered at one spot and are observing silence after the verdict.
10. Violence expected in many parts of Haryana, including in Panchkula
11. CBI counsel says Ram Rahim Singh held guilty on charges of rape (Section 376 IPC) and criminal intimidation (section 506 IPC).
12. Ram Rahim Singh medical examination conducted inside the court’s complex in Panchkula.
13. Clashes reported from Panchkula, tear gas shells fired.
14. Everything is perfectly under control, let us not sensationalize unnecessarily: IGP Amitabh Singh Dhillon
15. Media attacked in Panchkula, OB vans, police vehicles smashed, overturned.
16. Police fired tear gas, gun shots in air.
17. Violence erupts in Punjab too.
18. I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace & harmony in state. Won’t allow anyone to disturb peace & tranquility: Punjab CM
19. Malout Railway Station & petrol pump set on fire by protesters in Punjab post Ram Rahim verdict, similar incidents also reported in Bathinda, reports ANI.
20. Police lob teargas shells and fire in the air to control restive Dera supporters after court verdict.
- Aug 25, 2017 at 4:32 pmIs this Ram Rahim is a Spiritual Person or a Terrorist / Top Ranked Criminal?? What mockery of our judiciary. This baba is facing serious charges of rape and many other accusations is coming to court with 800 cars , Z security and Lakhs of followers. Shame on our police and judicial system. Our cons ution says Law is equal for everyone, but do we really mean it ?? Isn't this a disrespect of our cons ution? It's 2017, we reached to Mars and our people still get trapped in these fake Baba's and their mockeries. Bad Luck for India.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 4:26 pmThis type of Baba should be given life sentence. If proved his involvement in murders, he should be hanged till death. Then only justice is done to those victims.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 3:58 pmTime to revise our laws -- mandatory punishment for gang rape -- death by hanging to all culprits when convicted in other rape cases minimum years in jail without parole 20 years----- number of rape cases will fall considerably within a year --RESULT GUARANTEEDReply