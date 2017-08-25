Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case, gunshots fired in Panchkula

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula today.

Shortly after a special CBI court convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape in a 2002 case, more than 50 private and government vehicles were torched in Panchkula on Friday as police fired several rounds of tear gas to quell the protesting supporters of the self-styled godman. Ram Rahim Singh was accused of raping two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers), in 2002 and the case came to trial in 2008. He has denied all charges against him. The court complex, where the verdict was announced, was protected by three layers of security, with 150 personnel of Haryana Police and paramilitary forces guarding it over a radius of 200 meters. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Malout, Budhlada.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: Here are the top developments

1. More than 50 private and government vehicles torched in Panchkula. Several injured… Gunshots being fired.

2. Agitated mob barge into the government buildings in Sector 2 and 5 of Panchkula, vandalise the buildings, trying to set them on fire.

3. Curfew imposed in Punjab’s Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Malout, Budhlada

4. 10 injured in violent protests, shifted to a hospital in Sector 6 Panchkula, reports ANI.

5. Panchkula’s Special CBI Court finds Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape.

6. Quantum of sentence to be announced on August 28.

7. Army vehicles entered the court complex shortly after the verdict was pronounced.

8. Dera Sacha Sauda chief taken into custody by Haryana police after being convicted in rape case.

9. Ram Rahim Singh will likely be taken to Ambala jail. Meanwhile, Dera followers are gathered at one spot and are observing silence after the verdict.

10. Violence expected in many parts of Haryana, including in Panchkula

11. CBI counsel says Ram Rahim Singh held guilty on charges of rape (Section 376 IPC) and criminal intimidation (section 506 IPC).

Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh found guilty of rape: Heavy security near Panchkula’s Special CBI Court. (Source: ANI) Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh found guilty of rape: Heavy security near Panchkula’s Special CBI Court. (Source: ANI)

12. Ram Rahim Singh medical examination conducted inside the court’s complex in Panchkula.

13. Clashes reported from Panchkula, tear gas shells fired.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: In this photo, IGP Amitabh Singh Dhillon. (Source: ANI) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: In this photo, IGP Amitabh Singh Dhillon. (Source: ANI)

14. Everything is perfectly under control, let us not sensationalize unnecessarily: IGP Amitabh Singh Dhillon

15. Media attacked in Panchkula, OB vans, police vehicles smashed, overturned.

16. Police fired tear gas, gun shots in air.

17. Violence erupts in Punjab too.

18. I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace & harmony in state. Won’t allow anyone to disturb peace & tranquility: Punjab CM

19. Malout Railway Station & petrol pump set on fire by protesters in Punjab post Ram Rahim verdict, similar incidents also reported in Bathinda, reports ANI.

20. Police lob teargas shells and fire in the air to control restive Dera supporters after court verdict.

