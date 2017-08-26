Dera ripple in Delhi: Train, buses torched

A burnt bus in Loni. No injuries were reported in the incident. (Source: Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) A burnt bus in Loni. No injuries were reported in the incident. (Source: Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Hours after Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape charges by a CBI court in Haryana, at least six cases of violence and arson were reported in Delhi and Ghaziabad. While no casualty was reported, at least nine buses and two train coaches were set ablaze, fire department officials said. Five people have been arrested so far.

Around 4.30 pm, two train coaches stationed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station yard were set on fire, allegedly by “bike-borne miscreants”. Tripura Sundari Express — a weekly passenger train that runs from Anand Vihar to Agartala — had been stationed in the yard for the past few weeks due to floods in Assam.

“Three coaches, which were part of the rake and had been stationed here, were set ablaze. The coaches were separated from each other so the fire could not spread. Two train coaches were covered in flames. The fire was brought under control within an hour,” said Shashi Kumar, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF.

Officials maintained that no mob had gathered in the area, and added that “the incident cannot be connected to the Dera chief’s supporters” just yet. Coaches of another train parked in the yard were doused with “highly inflammable liquid” but did not catch fire. “Some seats were slightly burnt but not damaged,” the officer said.

“We received information at 4.40 pm and managed to extinguish the fire within an hour,” said Vijay Yadav, ADO, Fire Department. In Loni area of Ghaziabad, a stationary bus was set ablaze. “The bus was empty and had been parked. No connection to Ram Rahim’s supporters has been established so far. The conductor of the bus claims he is unaware how the bus caught fire,” said Prem Singh Ranjan, SDM (City) Ghaziabad.

Delhi Police said two buses were set ablaze and partially damaged in Jyoti Nagar and two buses were torched near BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri. Two people were arrested for trying to set a bus on fire in west Delhi’s Khyala, while another was arrested in Badarpur for the same offence. At least 10 buses were damaged in the course of the day. Police sources said there are over 20,000 followers of the sect in the capital.

Police sources said the miscreants who set buses on fire had their faces covered. Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav shared a video of one such incident on Twitter and asked people for help in identifying the accused. “We have put security measures in place. Senior officers are keeping a watch on the situation,” said police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik requested people to stay calm and maintain peace. “I have directed commissioner of police to take effective measures to ensure protection of life and property,” tweeted Baijal.

The Chief Minister wrote: “I urge everyone to stay calm and maintain peace.” Patnaik tweeted: “Delhi Police on full alert. Strict legal action will be taken against miscreants for any violation.” Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in 11 districts, and a night vigil is likely to be carried out.

