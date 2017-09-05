Haryana police come looking for Ram Rahim’s close aide Honeypreet along Indo-Nepal border

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s close aide Honeypreet Insaan is suspected to have left for Nepal through the porous border even as Haryana Police reached Gaurifanta border in Kheri to look for her. Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed to PTI the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri. The ASP said the Haryana Police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta Police and inquired about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border.

The ASP added: “However when no clue about Honeypreet’s departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana Police returned.” Also Read: Day after Dera follower’s ‘suicide’ in jail, family claims torture in cell

ASP Chaurasiya said an unclaimed vehicle with a Punjab registration number was seized from the border and a probe has been initiated to ascertain its ownership and its connection with Honeypreet.

Reportedly in her thirties, Honeypreet is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim whose conviction in a 2002 rape case triggered mob violence that killed at least 36 people across Haryana. She had accompanied Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh when he produced before the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

The police had issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet who has emerged as the Dera head’s likely successor to head the controversial sect.

