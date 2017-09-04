Dera follower hangs self in Ambala prison

Ravinder Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower caught during the violence in Panchkula after the conviction of its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, allegedly hanged himself in jail on Sunday. Ravinder, 27, who was lodged in Ambala jail, hanged himself around 10 am. He was arrested on August 25 and was facing charges of attempt to murder, rioting, damaging public property and assault. After his arrest from Panchkula, he was lodged in Ambala Central Jail. He was in judicial custody. Jail authorities have ordered a judicial probe.

Ravinder was a native of Sarsawa, Uttar Pradesh, and was part of a group of men who had come to Panchkula. Jail officials said he committed suicide in the washroom of the barracks where he was lodged. He used a piece of cloth to hang himself, they said. Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal said: “The family members of Ravinder have been informed about his death. A judicial probe has been ordered by the jail authorities. Inquest proceedings are being conducted by district police. We have videographed the scene of incident, where Ravinder allegedly committed suicide. A post-mortem examination shall be conducted.”

Ravinder’s body was spotted by a fellow inmate who too was arrested in the same case and was lodged in the same barracks. According to Ambala police, Ravinder’s family members met him in the jail two days ago.

