Dera Double murder: Followers say no cremation till culprits are nabbed

A grab of the killer taken from the CCTV footage. Express Photo A grab of the killer taken from the CCTV footage. Express Photo

PROTEST BY Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers intensified on Monday, as they refused to cremate the father-son duo who were shot dead on Saturday and started a sit-in protest on Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway. Demanding arrest of the suspects, followers of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gathered at Naam Charcha Ghar, Dera’s congregation centre in Ludhiana and announced that they won’t allow cremation until the case is cracked. The victims — Satpal Sharma (65) and son Ramesh (35) from Mandi Ahmedgarh — worked as sewadaar at the Dera’s canteen.

Mahinderpal Bittu, member of Dera’s state-level political committee, said, “The killers are flaunting weapons looking at CCTV camera…. If police cannot arrest such criminals, who are challenging them on face, what are they expecting from us?”

Police sources said there has been no breakthrough yet. Khanna SSP Satinder Singh said, “Probes take time. We are seeking at least a week to 10 days from the protesters to probe efficiently but they are not ready to cremate the bodies. We are assuring them that killers will be arrested.”