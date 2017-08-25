Dera chief rape verdict: Decline in number of patients at Panchkula civil hospital in past three days

Reserved wheelchairs at General Hospital in Panchkula on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh Reserved wheelchairs at General Hospital in Panchkula on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh

Amid restrictions on the traffic movement in Panchkula ahead of the Friday verdict, the number of patients visiting the civil hospital has decreased in the past three days. According to the hospital authorities, the number of patients coming to the hospital has gone down. “On August 22, the number of patients admitted to the emergency was 274. On August 23, the number was 194. The number of patients registered till Thursday evening was around 100,” said an official from the hospital.

The official also said the decrease in the patient inflow could be because of the restrictions imposed by the police in Panchkula ahead of the Friday verdict. The Haryana health department has already reserved 100 beds at the civil hospital in Panchkula. Additional staff and doctors have already been deputed in the civil hospital by the health department.

According to the health officials, at least 30 ambulances have been stationed in Panchkula and 40 stretchers

and 20 wheelchairs have been reserved. Ten doctors have been posted at the emergency area of the hospital, the officials said. The health department has also ordered cancellation of leaves of doctors in the wake of the verdict. On Tuesday, the civil hospital had announced four nodal officers would coordinate with different authorities from the hospitals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App