Dera chief Ram Rahim’s counsel deposits Rs 30 lakh fine with special CBI court

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s counsel has deposited Rs 30 lakh as fine with the special CBI court in Panchkula which had imposed the fine on the sect head convicted in two rape cases.

“A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been deposited with the special CBI court on Saturday,” Dera chief’s counsel, Vishal Garg Narwana, told PTI over phone today. The fine was paid in the shape of a demand draft, he said.

In October, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had admitted the plea filed by the Dera chief challenging his 20-year sentence in two rape cases. The HC had directed Ram Rahim’s counsel to deposit Rs 30 lakh as fine, which was imposed by the special CBI court on Ram Rahim, within two months.

The jailed Dera chief had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 25, challenging the order of the special CBI Court of Panchkula which had sentenced him to 20-year-imprisonment for raping two disciples. Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court on August 25, after which violence and arson erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts which left 41 people dead and scores injured.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App