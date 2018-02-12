Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim summoned on February 28 in castration case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two others have been summoned by a CBI court in Panchkula on February 28 in connection with a case involving alleged castration of several followers of the sect head. The court on Monday directed the Superintendent of Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district to produce Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh through video conferencing.

Ram Rahim Singh is currently undergoing a 20-year imprisonment in the Sunaria jail for raping two devotees. The court also directed the Jail Superintendent of Ambala to produce another accused M P Singh before it through video conferencing. A third accused has also been asked to appear in the court. On February 1, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Dera Sacha Sauda chief and two doctors for allegedly forcibly castrating 400 followers of the sect.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was charged along with doctors Pankaj Garg and M P Singh in the castration case. They were charged for allegedly castrating the men at the Sirsa-based dera. The agency had registered the case of alleged criminal conspiracy for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others in 2015.

The case relating to the alleged castration of 400 devotees was registered on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after hearing a petition filed by the dera chief’s former follower Hans Raj Chauhan.

