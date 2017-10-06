Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Singh in war of words over Honeypreet’s arrest

Haryana Police take Honeypreet to Bathinda, to inspect a house where she claimed to have stayed for a few days after being booked by Panchkula Police, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Haryana Police take Honeypreet to Bathinda, to inspect a house where she claimed to have stayed for a few days after being booked by Panchkula Police, on Thursday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet’s arrest sparked a war of words between the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

It started when Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hinted at the possibility of Punjab Police’s collusion with Honeypreet while she was on the run for 38 days.

During an interaction with mediapersons after chairing a meeting of senior police officers, Khattar said, “I feel whenever Punjab Police got the information, they should have shared it with Haryana Police and handed her over to them. Whatever delay happened in this, whatever information is available, many things will come out in Honeypreet’s interrogation, which is still on. Punjab policemen were arrested, their vehicles were seized. Certainly, there was something fishy.” Khattar was responding to a query on the role of Punjab Police in the episode.

Reacting strongly to Khattar’s remarks, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh asked him to “refrain from such fabrications to shield his own government’s failure in the Dera Sacha Sauda case”.

“After trying unsuccessfully to pin the blame for the Panchkula violence on the Punjab government, Khattar is now trying, once again, to divert public attention from the total collapse of the law and order that gripped Haryana since the day the Dera chief was found guilty ,” he said.

“Punjab Police had been giving regular inputs to their counterparts in Haryana even before the Panchkula court hearing in the Ram Rahim case, but the Haryana government and its police failed to take cognizance or act on the information,” he added.

