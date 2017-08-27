Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case: Scared, faith shaken, followers can’t wait to get home

Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leave Panchkula on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leave Panchkula on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

They had taken off their signature “1” Dera Sacha Sauda lockets and many refused to disclose their names out of fear that police were hunting for them. They looked tired, worn out and defeated. Some said they had to reconsider their faith in the Dera, others said they still stood by “Pitaji”. But most of all, they all wanted to get back home.

A day after Panchkula erupted in clashes over Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in two cases of rape, his followers streamed back to their villages in Punjab – in small groups of ones and two. Many of them said they were just glad to be alive.

Buses arranged by the Mohali district administration had dropped them off on the outskirts of Mansa and Bathinda districts, from where they were on their own. The Sunday Express saw many of them walking to reach their villages that are 25-30 km away; others stood by the wayside, waiting for private transport.

On the outskirts of Mansa, a harried Darshan Singh, from Abohria village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, was seen walking with Mangla Ram of the same district. Darshan, in his 70s and carrying a small handbag, would frequently stop to flag down vehicles for a lift, but none stopped. There were anyway very few vehicles because of the curfew that had been imposed in several districts of Punjab.

After much persuasion, Darshan said, “We are both coming from Panckula. We went in support of our Guru, but things went bad. Everyone should have understood that the court’s decision has to be obeyed. There was no point getting violent. A few youngsters started and others followed. We saved ourselves with great difficulty. Thank God we have reached Punjab,” he said.

Mangla Ram said, “Twelve of us had gone from the village, we have no idea where the others are”, adding the Panchkula police had arrested a fellow villager. He alleged the police in Panchkula took away their mobile phones, purses and watches. “They asked everyone to deposit these items and I gave mine. They gave us Rs 700 for our travel and expenses and sent us back,” he said, adding that many of them removed their lockets for fear of being harassed by police and non-Dera people. “We seriously need to think about whether to back to the Dera or not,” he says, before continuing with his walk.

At another spot along the Mansa-Bathinda highway, Rahul and Om, both in their twenties, sat by the roadside, weary after a long walk from Mansa. They too were from Sri Ganganagar and were now on their way back from Sirsa, where followers had gathered, just as in Panchkula, ahead of the verdict. A state transport corporation bus had dropped them off at Mansa.

The court verdict and the violence had, however, failed to shake their faith. “We have full faith in our Guru. The court did not give the correct verdict. We don’t believe the charges,” says Rahul. Near Maur Mandi, three buses offload about 150 Dera followers. Many of them had to travel onwards to Ferozepur, Malaut and Bathinda, several kilometres away, and were trying to hire private vans. None of them wore the Dera lockets and the women hid their faces in their dupattas when The Sunday Express tried to talk to them. “All have come from Panchkula,” said a policeman on duty nearby.

Santosh Rani, another follower from Mamdot area of Ferozepur, insisted the case against “Pitaji” was false and that her faith hadn’t taken a hit. However, she was without her locket and refused to say why she had removed it. Naveen Singla, SSP Bathinda, said, “As per our reports, about 13,000 Dera followers from Bathinda had gone to Panchkula.

Most of them are now coming back in buses arranged by the Mohali district administration. Many of them are walking 20-25 km to reach their villages while for the rest, we are arranging vans or other vehicles.”

