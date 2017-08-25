Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim asks followers to return home, maintain peace

Sirsa: Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh arrive at his ‘ashram’ in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdict in the rape trial of Ram Rahim. (Source: PTI Photo) Sirsa: Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh arrive at his ‘ashram’ in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdict in the rape trial of Ram Rahim. (Source: PTI Photo)

A day ahead of the verdict in the rape case against him, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh shared a video message urging his followers to maintain peace. The self-styled godman’s followers have camped in Panchkula ahead of Friday’s verdict. News agency ANI reported that the 50-year-old Dera chief has asked his followers to return to their homes.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped the authorities for allowing nearly 1.5 lakh people to gather in Panchkula ahead of the verdict. Also known as premis, the Dera followers had camped in Panchkula, some of them with families, during the past three days. The move has caused uneasiness among the locals leading to shutdown of schools, colleges, shops and other businesses Panchkula as well as Chandigarh. Follow Ram Rahim rape case verdict highlights

Mobile internet services in Gurgaon and Faridabad have been restricted till Friday in wake of the verdict. A curfew has also been imposed in Sirsa and three nearby villages after thousands of followers reached the Dera headquarters in the city. “We are here for our ‘pitaji‘ (Gurmeet Ram Rahim). He is doing so much selfless service for the mankind by taking up several humanitarian tasks. Can’t we even have the right to have his Darshan (see him),” a young woman from Kurukshetra told PTI.

State DGP B S Sandhu told PTI that Indian Army is sending 25 columns to the state after a request. “These columns are coming from the western command in Chandi mandir,” he said. In a message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Ram Rahim Singh also said he would appear before the CBI court despite a “back pain.”

