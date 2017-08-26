Dera chief convicted: CBI court to sit in Rohtak district jail for hearing on quantum of sentence, says Haryana and Punjab HC

State authorities are now trying to ensure that there are no untoward incidents tomorrow or on Monday when the special CBI court judge will be flown to the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak for pronouncing the quantum of sentence. State authorities are now trying to ensure that there are no untoward incidents tomorrow or on Monday when the special CBI court judge will be flown to the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

Following Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a 2002 rape case on Friday, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday issued a notification indicating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Panchkula will sit in the premises of District Jail in Sunaria for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

The death toll in the violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a rape case climbed up to 36 today even as there was no report of fresh violence in Haryana. State authorities are now trying to ensure that there are no untoward incidents tomorrow or on Monday when the special CBI court judge will be flown to the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

“Thirty six people have died, out of which six casualties are in Sirsa and remaining are in Panchkula,” DGP B S Sandhu said this evening. Thirteen persons from among the 36 deceased have been identified, the police said. No untoward incident was reported from neighbouring Punjab also as security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in the sensitive areas. Curfew was also relaxed at some places where it had been imposed.

(With PTI inputs)