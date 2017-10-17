Dera case: SIT arrests MSG food products CEO Chhinder Pal Arora

The Dera chief’s conviction in a rape case was followed by large-scale violence leading to dozens of deaths. (File photo) The Dera chief’s conviction in a rape case was followed by large-scale violence leading to dozens of deaths. (File photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested CEO of MSG food products, Chhinder Pal Arora in Sirsa for his alleged participation in the violence in Panchkula on August 25 when Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case. Considered to be a close confidant of the Dera chief, Arora currently holds the directorial position of MSG All Trading Private Limited which launched the MSG range of food products in March 2016, along with Baggarh Singh and Rakesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Panchkula Commissioner of Police AS Chawla said, “Arora has been arrested on charges of participating an August 17 meeting at the dera headquarters in which the conspiracy for inciting violence was hatched. He was also present in the meeting that was chaired by Honeypreet, (the adopted daughter of the Dera chief). We shall be further probing his role in the violence that erupted after Dera chief was convicted by the CBI court for rape on August 25.”

The businessman from Sirsa was responsible for handling the affairs of the companies owned by the sect. He also currently holds the director position in another company, MS Tech Communication Private Limited, along with Kumar Singh, Neelam and Vipassana Chawla. The company was incorporated on August 29, 2016 with an authorised capital of Rs 1 lakh. He is also listed as one of the directors of MSG Electric Systems Private Limited, along with Kumar, Neelam, Dimple Chaudhary and Sapna.

Meanwhile, teams of Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax also reached Dera headquarters in Sirsa early morning on Tuesday to probe the allegations of money laundering by the Dera’s companies. Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier directed ED and IT to do a thorough investigation into Dera’s assets and submit their report.

