Deputy SP’s Mohammad Ayub Bhat lynching case cracked, 14 held: Police

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Bhat (File) Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Bhat (File)

POLICE ON Sunday claimed to have cracked the case of lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Bhat. The officer was killed in the premises of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr. Sources said the police have arrested 14 people, who were allegedly present on the spot when the officer was killed. “We have almost managed to crack the case and arrested around 14-15 people. This is a high-profile case and we are investigating all aspects to build a water tight case,” said a senior police officer. Soon after the killing, the police had constituted a team of senior officials to investigate the case. They arrested three people who were injured in firing by Bhat while he was being chased by the mob.

After questioning the injured persons, the police, the sources said, managed to get names of some others who were in the crowd that attacked the police officer with stones, iron rods and sticks. The sources said they also managed to recover Bhat’s service revolver and his identity card. They also got some video evidence of the killing that took place on the night of Shab-e-Qadr. Sources said five people also surrendered before the investigating team.

The police have also questioned two personal guards of the officer who should have been with him at the time of the attack. Officials said that after the killing, the body of the police officer remain unattended for an hour and it was only in the morning that senior police officers came to know that the Deputy superintendent of Police had been lynched in the premises of the mosque and his body was dragged on the road.

