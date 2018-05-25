Deputy Commissioner orders arrest of beggars in Srinagar, 70 held

Police in Srinagar arrested approximately 70 people on Thursday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational photo) Police in Srinagar arrested approximately 70 people on Thursday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational photo)

Citing “proliferation” of beggars on the streets of Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the arrest of beggars in the city. The police officer, who passed the order in his capacity as Srinagar District Magistrate, said that beggars create “massive nuisance” for the public, especially at traffic signals. Police in Srinagar arrested approximately 70 people on Thursday.

Stating that begging at a public place or a place of worship is “repugnant to the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960”, the order said that being an offence under the law, strict action should be taken against offenders.

From Thursday, any person soliciting alms or begging in a public place or “in or about” a mosque, temple or any other place of worship; entering any private premises for soliciting alms “shall be immediately arrested” under section 4 of the Act, the order said.

The order further said that “exposing or exhibiting any sore, wound, injury, deformity or disease” with the objective of obtaining alms will be liable for arrest under the law.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, told The Indian Express, “It became a nuisance for the public and therefore, it became imperative to take action,” he said.

