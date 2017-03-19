Deputy CM-designate Keshav Prasad Maurya: BJP’s OBC face with 10 criminal cases was associated with VHP

Maurya’s supporters on Saturday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav ) Maurya’s supporters on Saturday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav )

A Leader with links to the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Keshav Prasad Maurya (48) first came to limelight in April last year when his name was announced as BJP’s pick for the post of Uttar Pradesh unit president. Nelonging of the backward Kushwaha caste, Maurya was projected as the party’s OBC face as the BJP tried to expand its base among non-Yadav OBCs. Maurya was first elected as a member of the UP Assembly from Sirathu in Kaushambi district in 2012, following a few unsuccessful attempts. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he won from Phulpur in Allahabad.

Maurya is said to have sold tea and newspapers as a child. He later got the degree of Sahitya Ratna from Hindi Sahitya Sammelan in Allahabad. He faces several criminal cases in Kaushambi and Allahabad districts. In his 2014 election affidavit, Maurya had declared 10 criminal cases pending against him, including one related to murder. He was acquitted in the case later after the witnesses turned hostile.

He has also been booked for rioting, promoting enmity between groups, criminal intimidation, deliberate acts of hurting religious sentiment and criminal conspiracy. Maurya had claimed these cases were lodged for “political reasons” by his opponents. With the BJP registering a landslide victory in the Assembly polls and having received overwhelming support from the backward castes, Maurya was seen as a frontrunner for the post of chief minister. By appointing him as the deputy CM, the BJP has tried to send the message that it has not given up on its OBC leaders after the elections.

“After he became the state president, OBCs came together to support BJP,” said Sheetla Prasad Patel, the MLA from Sirathu — the seat earlier represented by Maurya. “Earlier, Kushwahas used to vote for the BSP and Kurmis voted for other parties. Maurya consolidated OBC’s support for the BJP. He has visited most areas in UP more than once. He is someone who maintains personal touch with party workers,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now