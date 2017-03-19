Deputy CM-designate, Dinesh Sharma: A professor known to have good rapport with Lucknow Muslims

Yogi Adityanath (L), Dinesh Sharma (R) in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo BY Nand kumar) Yogi Adityanath (L), Dinesh Sharma (R) in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo BY Nand kumar)

Dinesh Sharma, a professor of commerce at the Lucknow University, is known as to be an approachable politician with roots in the RSS. He has been elected mayor of Lucknow twice. He was first elected to the office in November 2006. He won again in July 2012. Sharma has been teaching at the university, also his alma mater, since 1988. Sharma began his political career with the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS. He was also the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, before becoming the mayor of Lucknow.

He was appointed the national vice-president of the BJP in 2014 and later made the in-charge of Gujarat state. Sharma was also the national in-charge of the membership drive started after the party’s victory in Lok Sabha polls in 2014. He has grown close to the current BJP leadership. It was on his invitation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to attend the Ram Lila in Lucknow’s Aishbagh last year.

Party sources said his inclusion as a deputy CM is an attempt to present a moderate face of the government. Sharma is known to have good rapport with the Muslims in Lucknow. “His biggest advantage is that you will not find one person who will say anything against him. When I contested against him in the 2012 mayor’s election, he didn’t fight like an enemy. He often said that I am the younger son of his university classmate. Even though I was a Congress nominee and supported by the SP and BSP, he won with a huge margin. This tells a lot about his image,” said Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA from Lucknow North.

Sharma’s associates claim that he got a blessing from a sadhu as a newcomer politician that he would never have to leave the red beacon, following which he held minister-of-state-rank posts twice in the state before becoming the mayor. His younger sister Vandana Sharma said he has remained devoted to the party and politics and deserved to become the deputy CM. “There is nothing that can be said against him. His image has been clean,” she said.

