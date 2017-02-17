Deputy CM Gaikhangam demands details of Naga Framework Agreement

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam on Friday asked the Centre to explain why the details of the Framework Agreement between the Union government and militant outfit NSCN(IM) were kept in the dark. The Naga Framwork Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between the Government of India and NSCN (IM), but its contents were yet to be divulged to all the stakeholders, he told a function.

Gaikhangam alleged that the ongoing 3-month-long blockade on two national highways by the United Naga Council (UNC) was a handiwork of the BJP.

He went on to allege that the political party Naga People’s Front (NPF) was formed with the sole agenda of dividing Manipur.