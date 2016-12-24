Deputy chief labour commissioner of Hyderabad held for taking bribe

The CBI on Saturday arrested Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Hyderabad for allegedly taking Rs 25,000 as bribe. On reliable information, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau wing intercepted P M Srivastava, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Chennai, who also holds additional charge of Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Hyderabad, while he was allegedly receiving Rs 25,000 as illegal gratification through his driver in Hyderabad on Friday, a CBI release said.

The officer arranged an inspection of a cement factory at Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and later to show official favour had demanded and accepted the bribe amount while camping at Hyderabad, it said. A case was registered against Srivastava under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Searches were conducted at the Office and residential premises of Srivastava at Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru and he was today arrested and would be produced before a court, the release added.