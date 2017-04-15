Depression to trigger rain or thundershower in Odisha on Sunday 

A depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rain or thundershower accompanied by gusty surface wind by Sunday in Odisha. (Source: Google Maps) A depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rain or thundershower accompanied by gusty surface wind by Sunday in Odisha. (Source: Google Maps)

A depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rain or thundershower accompanied by gusty surface wind by Sunday in Odisha, which is reeling in scorching summer heat. The well marked low pressure area of yesterday concentrated into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday and moved north-northeastwards. The system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours, the met office in Bhubaneswar said.

Under its influence rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul and Jajpur districts, it said. In view of the weather conditions, it was advised to hoist distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports.

Gusty surface wind from the southwesterly direction with 35-45 kmph speed and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast, it said and advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

