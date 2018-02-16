Depressed over not bearing son, woman kills self, three daughters in Karnataka

  • Associate Sponsor
Police said she took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step. The authorities also informed that neither her husband, a labourer, or his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: February 16, 2018 4:55 pm
She was under depression ever since she gave birth to the third girl, Police said. (Representational Image/ Reuters)
Dejected over not bearing a male child, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three minor daughters, including a two-month-old baby, at a hamlet in Chikkaballapura district, about 100 km from here. Police said the incident took place at Hanumanthapura village yesterday morning where Nagashri (25) killed herself along with her three daughters Navyashri (5), Divyashri (3) and the two-month-old baby.

They said she took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step. Police said neither her husband, a labourer, or his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child. However she had for long wanted a male child, they said. She was under depression ever since she gave birth to the third girl, they said.

