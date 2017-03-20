Deposit Rs 50,000 to get all documents on supply of nutritional food to children: ICDS officer to RTI applicant

An RTI activist has claimed that the Public Information Officer of ICDS, Rajnagar has asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 to get all documents on supply of nutritional food to children, which he had asked for under RTI act. RTI activist Anirudha Sethy, a native of Rajnagar tehsil in Kendrapara district had sough information about of details of food supplied in the angwandi centres run under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in Odisha’s Kendrapara district under the RTI Act.

The Public Information Officer (PIO), ICDS, Rajnagar Block has asked me to deposit Rs 50,000 after which they will supply all the required documents requested by me, Sethy claimed.

“We have sought the sum in accordance with the provisions of RTI Act and rules. If the applicant will not deposit the amount within a week then he will be denied the right of getting information,” said Public Information Officer, ICDS, Rajnagar, Rajani Roul.

