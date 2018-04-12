Asked to deposit cellphone outside CMO, Punjab Cong chief walks out in a huff

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files)

After being denied to carry his cell phone along to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a livid Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar left Chief Minister’s Office without meeting him, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Jakhar was leading a delegation of MLAs from Malwa region of the state to take up the issue of recent transfers of senior police officers. He was given an appointment with the CM in the latter’s office after his meeting with the DGPs and ADGPs of the state.

When Jakhar and other Malwa MLAs reached the CMO, Jakhar was asked to leave his cell phone outside by security personnel. Jakhar is learnt to have told the security personnel that he was the Punjab Congress president but all his pleas did not bear fruit.

Sources said Jakhar returned without meeting the CM along with the MLAs. He then went and sat inside Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar’s office and waited there for some time. After not hearing from the CM, he left the second floor of secretariat that houses the CMO.

The CM, sources added, then assigned his Cabinet colleague Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa to placate Jakhar. Bajwa later met Jakhar at MLA Gurpreet Kangar’s house near the MLAs’ hostel, but the meeting proved futile. Sources said that Bajwa advised Jakhar to meet CM and not to make a spectacle of the party, but Jakhar refused to go back to the CMO.

The PPCC chief was not available for comments. His phone was switched off and his personal secretary, Sanjeev Trikha, said he did not know what transpired during the day as he was not able to get through to Jakhar.

Sources said Jakhar was leading a delegation of MLAs to take up the issue of transfer of former Bathinda IGP M S Chhinna, who the MLAs said was an honest officer, but was transferred out in the recent reshuffle following the infighting among the top brass of Punjab Police.

Bajwa’s phone was also switched off and attempts to reach him did not yield results. The MLAs who had accompanied Jakhar included Kushaldeep Singh Kiki, Gurpreet Kangar, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Darshan Brar and a few ex-MLAs.

The CM’s security has stopped visitors from carrying cell phones to meet the CM ever since some videos leaked from some parties of Amarinder and caused controversies. Most of the visitors are asked to deposit their phones with security personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App