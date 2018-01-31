Deportation of Rohingyas should be left to executive: Govt tells Supreme Court

In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres (31 miles) from, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres (31 miles) from, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the case involving deportation of Rohingyas from India be left to be decided by the executive. The counsel for the petitioner, however, said the BSF is using stun guns and chilli powder to push back refugees at the Indian border and that it violates principle of non-refoulement and therefore must be stopped.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on March 7.

Describing the Rohingya as “illegal immigrants”, the Centre had told the Supreme Court last year that their influx into the country “using the porous border between India and Myanmar” and their continued stay here was “seriously harming the national security of the country”. The government had said it “has contemporaneous inputs from security agencies and other authentic material indicating linkages of some of the unauthorised Rohingya immigrants with Pakistan-based terror organisations and similar organisations in other countries”. Also Read: Who are the Rohingya?

Their “illegal influx”, the Centre said, started from 2012-13 — the UPA II was in power at the Centre then — and requested the court to leave the issue to the decision of the executive. Also Read: Need to balance national interest, human rights: Supreme Court on Rohingya refugees

More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 when the army began what it called “clearance operations” following an attack on police posts by a group of Rohingya insurgents.

